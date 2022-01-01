회사 디렉토리
Airtable 연봉

Airtable의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $112,700에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $755,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Airtable. 마지막 업데이트: 8/24/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
IC3 $223K
IC4 $279K
IC5 $471K
IC6 $682K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 디자이너
Median $230K
제품 관리자
Median $255K

UX 연구원
Median $423K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $755K
데이터 과학자
Median $315K
마케팅 운영
Median $172K
비즈니스 운영
$388K
비즈니스 분석가
$162K
고객 서비스
$113K
고객 성공
$114K
인사
$116K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$332K
마케팅
$191K
제품 디자인 관리자
$609K
채용 담당자
$166K
영업 엔지니어
$165K
사이버 보안 분석가
$362K
솔루션 아키텍트
$288K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$470K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Airtable에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (2.08% 매월)

자주 묻는 질문

Airtable에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자이며, 연간 총 보상은 $755,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Airtable에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $278,523입니다.

기타 자료