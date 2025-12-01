Affirm 비즈니스 애널리스트 급여

Affirm의 비즈니스 애널리스트 보상 in Canada은 L5 year당 $167K부터 L6 year당 $218K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Canada 패키지는 총 $180K입니다. Affirm의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 12/1/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L5
$167K
$144K
$22.8K
$0
L6
$218K
$174K
$43.5K
$0
L7
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
50%
년 1
50%
년 2
Affirm에서 RSUs는 2년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
50% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (12.50% 분기별)
50% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (12.50% 분기별)
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Affirm에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (25.00% 연별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (2.08% 월별)
25%
년 1
25%
년 2
25%
년 3
25%
년 4
Affirm에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (2.08% 월별)
25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th-년 (2.08% 월별)
