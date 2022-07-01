회사 디렉토리
Aero Precision
    Aero Precision’s roots are deeply tied to aerospace, and our drive for clean, perfect engineering and machining stems from that. When you’re building something that will fly in the air, there is no margin for error. We take that same approach in the firearms industry. Not every manufacturer will have razor thin tolerance levels. Not every manufacturer will personally oversee the development, design and machining of every part that comes off the line. We’re not every manufacturer.State of the art in every way.Manufacturing a great part isn’t just about what the end product looks like. It’s about what it feels like, how it works, how it handles and performs. To ensure that each and every one of these elements meets the mil-spec standard, we look at the process from which the product was created at a holistic level.We push the boundaries of manufacturing and challenge the status quo by constantly looking for new ways to use, develop or evolve existing processes. By personally designing and engineering state of the science tooling in-shop, we’re able to leverage the latest machine tool technologies to provide you with components of the highest quality.Our investment, your benefit.Rail guided robotic equipment, new horizontal machining centers with sophisticated monitoring devices and hydraulic tooling ensure consistent loading. These pieces of equipment are standard in our shop and exemplify the dedication we have to investing in our work. We engineer total process control.We have made and continue to make the upfront investment to produce the highest quality components day after day. Are there cheaper ways to build the same product? Sure. Would you as the end user see a difference in the way it works? You better believe it.Better engineering builds better components. It’s just that simple.

    http://www.aeroprecisionusa.com
    1994
    270
