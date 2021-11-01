회사 디렉토리
Abnormal AI
Abnormal AI 급여

Abnormal AI의 급여는 최저 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 연간 총 보상 $67,409부터 최고 인사 $623,603까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Abnormal AI. 마지막 업데이트: 11/14/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
P1 $179K
P2 $201K
P3 $229K
P4 $295K
P5 $337K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

프로덕트 매니저
Median $200K
사이버보안 애널리스트
Median $181K

인사
$624K
마케팅
$208K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$214K
리크루터
$199K
영업
$236K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$585K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$67.4K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Abnormal AI에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st- (25.00% 연별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd- (2.08% 월별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd- (2.08% 월별)

  • 25% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 4th- (2.08% 월별)

자주 묻는 질문

Abnormal AI에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 인사 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $623,603입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Abnormal AI에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $210,816입니다.

