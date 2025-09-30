ABB 소프트웨어 엔지니어 급여 Sweden 지역

ABB의 소프트웨어 엔지니어 보상 in Sweden은 Associate Software Engineer 기준 year당 SEK 502K입니다. year별 중간 보상 in Sweden 패키지는 총 SEK 502K입니다. ABB의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 9/30/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Software Engineer
SEK 502K
SEK 502K
SEK 0
SEK 0
Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Senior Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
Lead Software Engineer
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
SEK --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
