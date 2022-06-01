회사 디렉토리
66degrees 급여

66degrees의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 디자이너 연간 총 보상 $131,340부터 최고 솔루션 아키텍트 $250,848까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: 66degrees. 마지막 업데이트: 9/7/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $138K
데이터 사이언티스트
$181K
프로덕트 디자이너
$131K

프로젝트 매니저
$181K
영업
$229K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$219K
솔루션 아키텍트
$251K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$179K
자주 묻는 질문

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-66degrees הוא 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $250,848. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-66degrees הוא $180,746.

