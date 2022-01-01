회사 디렉토리
2U
2U 연봉

2U의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $64,631에서 상위 끝에서 재무 분석가 에 대한 $295,764까지입니다.

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer I $107K
Software Engineer III $159K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

사이트 신뢰성 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Median $133K
비즈니스 분석가
$123K

데이터 분석가
$86.1K
데이터 과학자
$199K
재무 분석가
$296K
인사
$127K
마케팅
$150K
마케팅 운영
$103K
제품 디자이너
$80.9K
프로그램 관리자
$92.2K
프로젝트 관리자
$64.6K
사이버 보안 분석가
$144K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$224K
UX 연구원
$216K
자주 묻는 질문

2U에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 재무 분석가 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $295,764입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
2U에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $130,066입니다.

