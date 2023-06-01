회사 디렉토리
Zaman International
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Zaman International에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Zaman International is a non-profit organization that helps marginalized women and children locally and internationally. They provide wraparound services at their Hope for Humanity Center in Inkster, MI, including a food pantry, clothing closet, case management services, and skills training courses. They have served over 215,000 individuals in Southeast Michigan since 1996 and have over 400 community partners. They also provide disaster relief and clean water projects through their Sips of Hope program. Zaman has served over 1.5 million services during domestic disasters and in 15 countries.

    zamaninternational.org
    웹사이트
    2004
    설립 연도
    56
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Zaman International에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Airbnb
    • Uber
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료