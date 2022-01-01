회사 디렉토리
Zalando
Zalando 연봉

Zalando의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 행정 보조 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $32,793에서 상위 끝에서 기업 개발 에 대한 $219,348까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Zalando. 마지막 업데이트: 7/25/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
C4 $67.6K
C5 $60.6K
C6 $90.2K
C7 $108K
C8 $142K
SC1 $160K

iOS 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

연구 과학자

데이터 엔지니어

제품 관리자
C6 $82.5K
C7 $99.1K
C8 $143K
SC1 $201K
데이터 과학자
C5 $75.1K
C6 $93.6K
C7 $117K
C8 $144K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
C7 $112K
C8 $141K
SC1 $194K
비즈니스 분석가
C6 $63.3K
C7 $82K
C8 $106K
데이터 분석가
C6 $64.4K
C7 $87.4K
제품 디자이너
C6 $69.1K
C7 $90.7K
C8 $122K

UX 디자이너

마케팅
C6 $58.8K
C7 $77.2K
재무 분석가
Median $78.4K
인사
Median $89.4K
프로그램 관리자
Median $93.6K
사업 개발
Median $90.4K
데이터 과학 관리자
Median $139K
마케팅 운영
Median $70.9K
제품 디자인 관리자
Median $148K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $65.1K
채용 담당자
Median $65.1K
회계사
$113K

기술 회계사

행정 보조
$32.8K
비즈니스 운영
$95.3K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$86.4K
기업 개발
$219K
고객 서비스
$100K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$119K
영업
$73.5K
사이버 보안 분석가
$113K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$49.6K
UX 연구원
$86.3K
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

Zalando에서 주식/지분 부여는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (2.08% 매월)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (2.08% 매월)

자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Zalando is 기업 개발 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $219,348. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Zalando is $90,669.

기타 자료