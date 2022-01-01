회사 디렉토리
Staples 연봉

Staples의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $26,722에서 상위 끝에서 재무 분석가 에 대한 $283,575까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Staples. 마지막 업데이트: 8/7/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $135K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
Median $98.5K
영업
Median $26.7K

제품 관리자
Median $138K
제품 디자이너
Median $66.4K

UX 디자이너

비즈니스 분석가
$119K
데이터 분석가
$69.7K
재무 분석가
$284K
마케팅
$49.8K
프로젝트 관리자
$96.5K
사이버 보안 분석가
$40.2K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$175K
솔루션 아키텍트
$145K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$101K
자주 묻는 질문

Staples에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 재무 분석가 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $283,575입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Staples에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $99,500입니다.

