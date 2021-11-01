회사 디렉토리
Societe Generale
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Societe Generale 연봉

Societe Generale의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $19,083에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $197,040까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Societe Generale. 마지막 업데이트: 7/30/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $19.1K
L2 $27.5K
L3 $25.8K
L5 $31.8K
L6 $42.2K
L7 $31.2K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
Median $50K
제품 관리자
L4 $56.8K
L5 $53K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
비즈니스 분석가
Median $20.7K
제품 디자이너
Median $56.6K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $82.4K
데이터 분석가
$62.9K
재무 분석가
$28.6K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$149K
투자 은행가
$138K
법률
$189K
경영 컨설턴트
$56.4K
프로그램 관리자
$69.5K
사이버 보안 분석가
$76.4K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$197K
솔루션 아키텍트
$121K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$69.3K
기술 작가
$40.3K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

Самая высокооплачиваемая должность, о которой сообщалось в Societe Generale, — это 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 at the Common Range Average level с годовой общей компенсацией $197,040. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также любые потенциальные компенсации акциями и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация, о которой сообщалось в Societe Generale, составляет $56,488.

추천 채용

    Societe Generale에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • ICICI Bank
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • Deutsche Bank
  • Bank of America
  • Associated Bank
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료