Société Générale et Vous 연봉

Société Générale et Vous의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 인사 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $9,984에서 상위 끝에서 제품 관리자 에 대한 $219,300까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Société Générale et Vous. 마지막 업데이트: 7/30/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

데이터 과학자
$46.7K
인사
$10K
제품 관리자
$219K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
$45.8K
솔루션 아키텍트
$27.9K
자주 묻는 질문

De hoogst betaalde functie gerapporteerd bij Société Générale et Vous is 제품 관리자 at the Common Range Average level met een jaarlijkse totale vergoeding van $219,300. Dit omvat basissalaris evenals eventuele aandelenvergoeding en bonussen.
De mediane jaarlijkse totale vergoeding gerapporteerd bij Société Générale et Vous is $45,770.

기타 자료