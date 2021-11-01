회사 디렉토리
Sitel Group
Sitel Group 연봉

Sitel Group의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $3,194에서 상위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 $31,356까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Sitel Group. 마지막 업데이트: 8/5/2025

$160K

비즈니스 분석가
$6.6K
고객 서비스
$31.4K
데이터 분석가
$8.5K

데이터 과학자
$22.7K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$3.2K
자주 묻는 질문

Найвищою зарплатою, що була зафіксована в Sitel Group, є 고객 서비스 at the Common Range Average level з річною загальною компенсацією $31,356. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Sitel Group, становить $8,528.

기타 자료