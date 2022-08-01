회사 디렉토리
    Single Grain is a fully remote results driven digital marketing agency. We've worked with Series A start-ups to tech giants and enterprises, such as Uber, Amazon, and Salesforce.We have a blog, two podcasts, and YouTube channel as a testament to our digital marketing expertise. The podcasts hosted by our CEO, Eric Siu, called Marketing School and Leveling Up amass over 1.5 million downloads/month. We speak at conferences as well as host our own, our blog sees over 350,000 visitors/month, and the Leveling Up YouTube channel has 55,000 subscribers and counting. It's our mission to level up every human by educating and moving the marketing industry forward.

    singlegrain.com
    웹사이트
    2005
    설립 연도
    45
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

