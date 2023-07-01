회사 디렉토리
Sales Transformation Group
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Sales Transformation Group에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Sales Transformation Group is a technology platform that provides a proven sales system for growth-minded construction contractors. They offer an online course and group coaching to teach sales leaders how to craft the right message for their niche and develop a high integrity sales mindset. They focus on selling value and building long-term partnerships in the local market, without resorting to high-pressure tactics. Their goal is to help contractors build a sales culture of growth that will last for generations.

    http://www.salestransformationgroup.com
    웹사이트
    2018
    설립 연도
    36
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Sales Transformation Group에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Uber
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료