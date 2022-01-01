회사 디렉토리
SAIC
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

SAIC 연봉

SAIC의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 데이터 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $40,768에서 상위 끝에서 제품 디자이너 에 대한 $651,379까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. SAIC. 마지막 업데이트: 8/7/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L1 $83.6K
L2 $103K
L3 $122K
L4 $169K
L5 $220K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

네트워킹 엔지니어

시스템 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

정보 기술자 (IT)
L1 $56.8K
L2 $93.3K
L3 $119K
L4 $164K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $220K

클라우드 아키텍트

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
데이터 과학자
Median $125K
사이버 보안 분석가
Median $177K
행정 보조
$131K
항공우주 엔지니어
$84.6K
비즈니스 운영
$142K
비즈니스 분석가
$75.3K
데이터 분석가
$40.8K
전기 엔지니어
$230K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$161K
인사
$147K
경영 컨설턴트
$121K
기계 엔지니어
$104K
제품 디자이너
$651K
제품 관리자
$191K
프로그램 관리자
$166K
프로젝트 관리자
$169K
영업
$124K
영업 엔지니어
$136K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$177K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

Peran dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di SAIC adalah 제품 디자이너 at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan sebesar $651,379. Ini termasuk gaji dasar serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Total kompensasi tahunan median yang dilaporkan di SAIC adalah $135,675.

추천 채용

    SAIC에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Cognizant
  • CSG
  • Unisys
  • Perficient
  • NETSCOUT
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료