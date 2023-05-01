회사 디렉토리
QuVa Pharma
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • QuVa Pharma에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    QuVa Pharma is a leading 503B outsourced compounding company that provides sterile, ready-to-administer injectable products to hospitals and health systems across all 50 states. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability, QuVa maintains a leading FDA compliance record and offers transparent, customer-focused service and contracted supply arrangements. Their expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing allows hospitals to confidently focus on patient care while QuVa handles compliance and supply needs.

    http://www.quvapharma.com
    웹사이트
    2015
    설립 연도
    751
    직원 수
    $250M-$500M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      QuVa Pharma에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Flipkart
    • Spotify
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Facebook
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료