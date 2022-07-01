회사 디렉토리
Quontic Bank
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Quontic Bank에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    We’re the adaptive digital bank helping people grow their money with purpose. We’re changing the narrative of traditional banking – Quontic is innovative, digital-first, and customer-centric without sacrificing the personal touch. Our story began as a community bank based in New York City over a decade ago, and we carry that in our DNA. We are a FDIC member bank, and our customers have access to a network of over 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide, without the penalty of overdraft fees or monthly service fees. Beyond the basics, we’re focused on innovative products and what lies beyond the horizon. With the humble spirit of a community bank, the swagger of a FinTech, and the boundlessness of neobank, we’re in a category of our own, and we like it that way.

    quontic.com
    웹사이트
    2009
    설립 연도
    220
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Quontic Bank에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Amazon
    • DoorDash
    • Pinterest
    • Facebook
    • Microsoft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료