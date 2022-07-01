회사 디렉토리
Packable
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Packable에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands. Joining our team is an exciting opportunity to partner with stakeholders ranging from Fortune 500 companies to digitally native brands while working in a supportive environment that prioritizes work/life balance.

    http://www.packable.com
    웹사이트
    2011
    설립 연도
    300
    직원 수
    $50M-$100M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Packable에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Lyft
    • Dropbox
    • Databricks
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료