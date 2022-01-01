회사 디렉토리
OZON
OZON 연봉

OZON의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 마케팅 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $6,942에서 상위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 $134,670까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. OZON. 마지막 업데이트: 8/6/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
17 $26K
18 $44.8K
19 $58.9K
20 $59.4K
21 $89.6K
22 $58.7K

프론트엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

머신러닝 엔지니어

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

안드로이드 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 분석가
17 $24K
18 $37K
제품 관리자
17 $18.1K
18 $58.7K
19 $73.7K
20 $74.1K

소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
20 $66.2K
21 $73.9K
데이터 과학자
18 $39K
19 $56.6K
제품 디자이너
Median $26K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $24.1K
데이터 과학 관리자
Median $50.3K
회계사
$30.3K
행정 보조
$101K
사업 개발
$18.1K
고객 서비스
$135K
재무 분석가
$37.1K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$20.9K
인사
Median $29.5K
마케팅
$6.9K
프로젝트 관리자
$32.3K
수익 운영
$19.2K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$82.5K
기술 작가
$15.7K
총 보상
$19.8K
The highest paying role reported at OZON is 고객 서비스 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $134,670. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at OZON is $38,065.

