회사 디렉토리
National Capitol Contracting
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • National Capitol Contracting에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    National Capitol Contracting, LLC is a small business focused on the transformation and modernization of the Federal IT enterprise through Unified Communications and Information Management solutions. At NCC, we understand that effective communication, collaboration, and information management is the cornerstone of successful agencies, organizations, and businesses. Our people are passionate about delivering value through an experience that exceeds expectations, guaranteeing a result that is tailored to each customers’ unique environment and mission

    nccsite.com
    웹사이트
    2002
    설립 연도
    80
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      National Capitol Contracting에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Apple
    • Intuit
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • Dropbox
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료