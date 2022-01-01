회사 디렉토리
Morgan Stanley 연봉

Morgan Stanley의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $22,432에서 상위 끝에서 하드웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 $399,990까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Morgan Stanley. 마지막 업데이트: 7/25/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
L3 $22.4K
L4 $33.4K
L5 $60.8K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

비즈니스 분석가
L3 $99K
L4 $118K
L5 $184K
투자 은행가
Analyst $140K
Associate $246K
Vice President $330K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

데이터 과학자
L3 $131K
L4 $159K
L5 $253K

정량적 연구원

제품 관리자
L3 $177K
L4 $131K
L5 $197K
L6 $353K
재무 분석가
L3 $104K
L4 $125K
L5 $245K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
L3 $29.6K
L4 $37.3K
L5 $71.3K
L6 $100K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $135K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $135K
회계사
Median $115K
인사
Median $160K
법률
Median $187K
마케팅
Median $120K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $94.1K

데이터 아키텍트

행정 보조
$99.5K
비즈니스 운영
$91.5K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$296K
사업 개발
$92.5K
고객 서비스
$50.1K
고객 성공
$49.2K
데이터 분석가
$58.6K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$400K
경영 컨설턴트
$60.3K
마케팅 운영
$63.5K
제품 디자인 관리자
$129K
프로그램 관리자
$196K
채용 담당자
$161K
규제 업무
$149K
영업
$151K
사이버 보안 분석가
$79.6K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$125K
UX 연구원
$99.5K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$121K

준회원

분석가

자주 묻는 질문

Morgan Stanley에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 하드웨어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $399,990입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Morgan Stanley에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $124,833입니다.

기타 자료