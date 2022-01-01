회사 디렉토리
Medallia
Medallia 복리후생

비교

예상 총 가치: $5,243

보험, 건강 및 웰니스
  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Breakfast

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Lunch

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Maternity Leave

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Sabbatical

  • Vision Insurance

    • 재무 및 퇴직
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k $2,400

    50% match on the first 4% of base salary

    • 특전 및 할인
  • Learning and Development

  • Tuition Reimbursement

    • 기타
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    • 추천 채용

      Medallia에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

