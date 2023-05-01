회사 디렉토리
Measured
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 정보

    Measured is a media optimization platform that uses incrementality intelligence to help consumer brands validate, plan, test, and optimize advertising spend. Their methodology combines a brand's performance data with years of continuous testing to reveal the true contribution of advertising spend to incremental sales. Measured is not impacted by changes to data-privacy policies and regulations and provides automated solutions for incrementality-based attribution, in-market testing, benchmarking, and scenario planning. Leading consumer brands around the world have trusted insights from Measured since 2017.

    http://www.measured.com
    웹사이트
    2017
    설립 연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

