McKinsey 연봉

McKinsey의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 행정 보조 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $8,033에서 상위 끝에서 경영 컨설턴트 에 대한 $467,895까지입니다.

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

경영 컨설턴트
Business Analyst $122K
Senior Business Analyst $167K
Associate $224K
Senior Associate $224K
Engagement Manager $294K
Associate Partner $468K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer I $135K
Software Engineer II $177K
Senior Software Engineer I $214K
Senior Software Engineer II $230K
Principal Architect I $293K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

비즈니스 분석가
Business Analyst $123K
Senior Business Analyst $175K

데이터 과학자
Data Scientist $151K
Senior Data Scientist $203K
Associate $194K

의료정보학

제품 관리자
Product Manager $205K
Senior Product Manager $229K
Engagement Manager $259K
Principal $238K
제품 디자이너
Median $205K

UX 디자이너

데이터 분석가
Median $130K
벤처 캐피털리스트
Median $212K

준회원

분석가

솔루션 아키텍트
Median $277K

데이터 아키텍트

클라우드 아키텍트

Engagement Manager
Median $300K
기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $275K
데이터 과학 관리자
Median $223K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $230K
회계사
$102K

기술 회계사

보험계리사
$236K
행정 보조
$8K
비즈니스 운영
$216K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$313K
사업 개발
$342K
재무 분석가
$246K

위험 분석가

인사
$40.5K
투자 은행가
$216K
마케팅
$33.8K
기계 엔지니어
$127K
제품 디자인 관리자
$287K
프로그램 관리자
$161K
프로젝트 관리자
$184K
채용 담당자
Median $130K
영업 엔지니어
$225K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$116K
UX 연구원
$129K
자주 묻는 질문

Il ruolo più pagato segnalato in McKinsey è 경영 컨설턴트 at the Associate Partner level con una compensazione totale annuale di $467,895.
La compensazione totale annuale mediana segnalata in McKinsey è di $213,239.

