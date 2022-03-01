회사 디렉토리
Luminar Technologies
Luminar Technologies 연봉

Luminar Technologies의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $48,925에서 상위 끝에서 하드웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 $190,950까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Luminar Technologies. 마지막 업데이트: 7/26/2025

$160K

데이터 분석가
$111K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$191K
기계 엔지니어
$145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$48.9K
솔루션 아키텍트
$176K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$189K
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Luminar Technologies에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (25.00% 매년)

자주 묻는 질문

Luminar Technologies에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 하드웨어 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $190,950입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Luminar Technologies에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $160,560입니다.

