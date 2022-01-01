회사 디렉토리
Lam Research
Lam Research 연봉

Lam Research의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 행정 보조 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $22,940에서 상위 끝에서 비즈니스 운영 에 대한 $331,335까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Lam Research. 마지막 업데이트: 7/30/2025

$160K

기계 엔지니어
Median $163K

제조 엔지니어

메카트로닉스 엔지니어

하드웨어 엔지니어
Median $170K

무선 주파수 엔지니어

화학 엔지니어
Median $178K

공정 엔지니어

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $159K
기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $155K
데이터 과학자
Median $190K
Process Engineer
Median $195K
프로그램 관리자
Median $212K
제품 관리자
Median $180K
제품 디자이너
Median $183K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $101K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $150K
행정 보조
$22.9K
비즈니스 운영
$331K
고객 서비스
$95.1K
데이터 분석가
$226K
전기 엔지니어
$130K
재무 분석가
$101K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$141K
법률
$293K
마케팅
$205K
재료 엔지니어
$191K
광학 엔지니어
$301K
사이버 보안 분석가
$124K
솔루션 아키텍트
$101K
베스팅 일정

33.3%

1

33.3%

2

33.3%

3

주식 유형
RSU

Lam Research에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (33.30% 매년)

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (33.30% 매년)

  • 33.3% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (33.30% 매년)

자주 묻는 질문

Lam Research에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 비즈니스 운영 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $331,335입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Lam Research에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $170,000입니다.

기타 자료