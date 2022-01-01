회사 디렉토리
L3Harris
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

L3Harris 연봉

L3Harris의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $34,387에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 $170,833까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. L3Harris. 마지막 업데이트: 7/30/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Associate Software Engineer $97.3K
Senior Associate Software Engineer $106K
Specialist Software Engineer $118K
Senior Specialist Software Engineer $139K
Lead Software Engineer $161K
Scientist Software Engineering $171K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

네트워킹 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

생산 소프트웨어 엔지니어

시스템 엔지니어

하드웨어 엔지니어
Associate Hardware Engineer $83K
Senior Associate Hardware Engineer $97.9K
Specialist Hardware Engineer $109K

FPGA 엔지니어

무선 주파수 엔지니어

기계 엔지니어
Associate Mechanical Engineer $82K
Senior Associate Mechanical Engineer $91K
Specialist Mechanical Engineer $110K
Senior Specialist Mechanical Engineer $135K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
전기 엔지니어
Median $145K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $81K
데이터 과학자
Median $123K
프로그램 관리자
Median $150K
재무 분석가
Median $80K
제품 관리자
Median $98K
사이버 보안 분석가
Median $108K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $155K

데이터 아키텍트

회계사
$60.2K
항공우주 엔지니어
$141K
비즈니스 분석가
$67.7K
사업 개발
$102K
데이터 분석가
$79.6K
인사
$118K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$148K
광학 엔지니어
$92K
제품 디자이너
$86.4K
영업 엔지니어
$34.4K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$105K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$169K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

L3Harris에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the Scientist Software Engineering level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $170,833입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
L3Harris에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $106,413입니다.

추천 채용

    L3Harris에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Northrop Grumman
  • GE Aviation
  • Boeing
  • Lockheed Martin
  • Honeywell
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료