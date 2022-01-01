회사 디렉토리
Kroger
Kroger 연봉

Kroger의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 비즈니스 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $33,446에서 상위 끝에서 마케팅 운영 에 대한 $211,050까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Kroger. 마지막 업데이트: 8/7/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $107K
Senior Software Engineer $144K
Advanced Software Engineer $180K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Product Manager $174K
Senior Product Manager $194K
제품 디자이너
Median $135K

UX 디자이너

정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $99.5K
데이터 과학자
Median $118K
프로젝트 관리자
Median $170K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $186K
회계사
$80.6K

기술 회계사

행정 보조
$50.7K
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$126K
비즈니스 분석가
$33.4K
고객 서비스
$78.6K
고객 성공
$75.4K
데이터 분석가
$60.3K
재무 분석가
$95.5K
경영 컨설턴트
$191K
마케팅
$94.3K
마케팅 운영
$211K
프로그램 관리자
$169K
채용 담당자
$74.9K
영업
$86.7K
사이버 보안 분석가
$69.7K
UX 연구원
$191K
자주 묻는 질문

Kroger에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 마케팅 운영 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $211,050입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Kroger에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $112,381입니다.

