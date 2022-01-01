회사 디렉토리
JOBY
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

JOBY 연봉

JOBY의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 하드웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $166,600에서 상위 끝에서 기계 엔지니어 에 대한 $216,075까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. JOBY. 마지막 업데이트: 7/29/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

하드웨어 엔지니어
$167K
기계 엔지니어
$216K
채용 담당자
$181K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

Die am besten bezahlte Rolle, die bei JOBY gemeldet wurde, ist 기계 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $216,075. Dies umfasst Grundgehalt sowie potenzielle Aktienvergütung und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung, die bei JOBY gemeldet wurde, beträgt $180,900.

추천 채용

    JOBY에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Intuit
  • Dropbox
  • Pinterest
  • Uber
  • Amazon
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료