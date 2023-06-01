Janus Henderson 연봉

Janus Henderson의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $121,103에서 상위 끝에서 정보 기술자 (IT) 에 대한 $161,700까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Janus Henderson. 마지막 업데이트: 7/25/2025
모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.
자주 묻는 질문
What is the highest salary at Janus Henderson?
The highest paying role reported at Janus Henderson is 정보 기술자 (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $161,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
How much do Janus Henderson employees get paid?
The median yearly total compensation reported at Janus Henderson is $141,401.