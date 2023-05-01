회사 디렉토리
Jamieson Wellness
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 정보

    Jamieson Wellness Inc. develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners, offering health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements, over-the-counter remedies, and sports nutrition products. The Strategic Partners segment provides manufacturing and product development services on a contract manufacturing basis to blue-chip consumer health companies and retailers. The company sells its products to distributors, and retail and wholesale customers.

    jamiesonwellness.com
    웹사이트
    1922
    설립 연도
    751
    직원 수
    $250M-$500M
    예상 수익
    본사

