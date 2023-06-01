회사 디렉토리
Jam.gg
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Jam.gg에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Jam.gg is a free cloud-based platform for playing party games directly from your web browser. It aims to build the most accessible, fun, and shareable gaming platform online. With over 5 million users globally, the startup has a team of 60+ talents building a new social gaming ecosystem for developers, creators, and brands. The company is a post-Series A YCombinator 2020 startup with advisors such as Kenji Matsubara, Justin Waldron, Jeffrey Rosen, and Kun Gao. Interested individuals can submit their resumes on Lever to join the growing team.

    https://jam.gg
    웹사이트
    2020
    설립 연도
    126
    직원 수
    $10M-$50M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Jam.gg에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Google
    • Lyft
    • Snap
    • Intuit
    • Tesla
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료