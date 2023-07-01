회사 디렉토리
Innovation Studio
주요 인사이트
    • 회사 정보

    Innovation Studio is a non-profit organization based in New England that offers free innovation services through virtual and physical community spaces. They have conducted numerous program and office hour sessions, welcomed a large number of lounge users and program attendees, and have a substantial newsletter subscriber base. Their mission is to make innovation, entrepreneurship, and business ownership accessible to all through an inclusive network of community spaces and personalized pathways. They operate community spaces like District Hall Boston and the Roxbury Innovation Center, promoting collaboration and entrepreneurship.

    https://innovationstudio.org
    웹사이트
    2010
    설립 연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

