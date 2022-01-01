회사 디렉토리
IKEA
IKEA 연봉

IKEA의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 기계 엔지니어 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $16,478에서 상위 끝에서 데이터 과학 관리자 에 대한 $422,100까지입니다.

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $96.3K
Senior Software Engineer $105K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
Median $61.2K
제품 관리자
Median $100K

제품 디자이너
Median $107K

UX 디자이너

회계사
$85.7K
행정 보조
$23.4K
비즈니스 분석가
$66.6K
고객 서비스
$26.6K
데이터 과학 관리자
$422K
재무 분석가
$83.1K
산업 디자이너
$35.8K
기계 엔지니어
$16.5K
프로젝트 관리자
$55.3K
채용 담당자
$66.7K
영업
$50.3K
사이버 보안 분석가
$31K
솔루션 아키텍트
$77.6K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$109K
UX 연구원
$54.8K
