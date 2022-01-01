회사 디렉토리
IHS Markit
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

IHS Markit 연봉

IHS Markit의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 재무 분석가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $9,944에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 에 대한 $258,700까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. IHS Markit. 마지막 업데이트: 7/30/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $99.2K
Senior Software Engineer $136K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 디자이너
Median $98K
비즈니스 분석가
$79.1K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

53 9
53 9
사업 개발
$84.2K
데이터 분석가
$83.7K
데이터 과학자
$106K
재무 분석가
$9.9K
인사
$51K
투자 은행가
$29.8K
경영 컨설턴트
$192K
제품 디자인 관리자
$122K
제품 관리자
$170K
프로젝트 관리자
$93.5K
채용 담당자
$13.4K
영업 엔지니어
$111K
사이버 보안 분석가
$104K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$259K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$112K
UX 연구원
$149K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

Najviša plaćena uloga prijavljena u tvrtki IHS Markit je 소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자 at the Common Range Average level s godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $258,700. To uključuje osnovnu plaću, kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju dionicama i bonuse.
Medijalna godišnja ukupna kompenzacija prijavljena u tvrtki IHS Markit je $101,341.

추천 채용

    IHS Markit에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료