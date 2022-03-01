회사 디렉토리
ICICI Bank
ICICI Bank 연봉

ICICI Bank의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 행정 보조 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $4,231에서 상위 끝에서 사업 개발 에 대한 $32,178까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. ICICI Bank. 마지막 업데이트: 7/30/2025

$160K

제품 관리자
Median $18.5K
재무 분석가
Median $18.5K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $11.4K

영업
Median $10.1K

영업 개발 담당자

사이버 보안 분석가
Median $12.7K
데이터 과학자
Median $20.2K
행정 보조
$4.2K
비즈니스 분석가
$15K
사업 개발
$32.2K
데이터 과학 관리자
$16.3K
인사
$7.3K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$23.1K
투자 은행가
$7.5K
마케팅
$16.5K
프로그램 관리자
$21K
프로젝트 관리자
$8.6K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$17.1K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$12.4K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$22.9K
자주 묻는 질문

ICICI Bank에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 사업 개발 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $32,178입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
ICICI Bank에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $16,299입니다.

기타 자료