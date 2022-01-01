회사 디렉토리
Fortinet 연봉

Fortinet의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 경영 컨설턴트 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $35,178에서 상위 끝에서 제품 관리자 에 대한 $389,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Fortinet. 마지막 업데이트: 7/26/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
P1 $72.2K
P2 $82K
P3 $99.3K
P4 $151K
P5 $174K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

네트워킹 엔지니어

품질 보증(QA) 소프트웨어 엔지니어

생산 소프트웨어 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

웹 개발자

제품 관리자
Median $389K
영업
Median $150K

영업 엔지니어
Median $200K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $286K
사이버 보안 분석가
Median $139K
비즈니스 분석가
$111K
사업 개발
$79.6K
고객 서비스
$55.5K
데이터 과학자
$179K
재무 분석가
$122K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$71.6K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$68.1K
경영 컨설턴트
$35.2K
마케팅
$62.2K
마케팅 운영
$90.5K
제품 디자이너
$219K
프로젝트 관리자
$60.4K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$209K
기술 작가
$115K
베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Fortinet에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (25.00% 매년)

자주 묻는 질문

Fortinet에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 제품 관리자이며, 연간 총 보상은 $389,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Fortinet에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $112,673입니다.

