FIS 연봉

FIS의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $4,250에서 상위 끝에서 데이터 과학 관리자 에 대한 $341,700까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. FIS. 마지막 업데이트: 8/5/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer 1 $109K
Software Engineer 2 $102K
Senior Software Engineer $168K
Specialist Software Engineer $174K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

비즈니스 분석가
Median $81.1K
제품 관리자
Median $115K

사이버 보안 분석가
Median $10.9K
데이터 분석가
Median $125K
솔루션 아키텍트
Median $142K

데이터 아키텍트

제품 디자이너
Median $100K
정보 기술자 (IT)
Median $84K
사업 개발
$111K
고객 서비스
$4.3K
데이터 과학 관리자
$342K
재무 분석가
$103K
인사
$63.4K
경영 컨설턴트
$117K
마케팅
$149K
제품 디자인 관리자
$25.6K
프로그램 관리자
$105K
채용 담당자
$142K
영업 엔지니어
$205K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$207K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$27.1K
자주 묻는 질문

FIS에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 데이터 과학 관리자 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $341,700입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
FIS에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $109,916입니다.

기타 자료