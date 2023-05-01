회사 디렉토리
DIRTT Environmental Solutions
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • DIRTT Environmental Solutions에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    DIRTT Environmental Solutions designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for commercial spaces worldwide. Its ICE software provides end-to-end integration, design, order engineering, manufacturing, and installation services. The company's solutions include modular walls, ceilings, and floors, millwork, power and network infrastructure, and medical gas piping systems. It serves various industries through independent distribution partners. DIRTT was founded in 2003 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

    http://www.dirtt.net
    웹사이트
    2004
    설립 연도
    989
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      DIRTT Environmental Solutions에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • DoorDash
    • PayPal
    • Airbnb
    • Netflix
    • Google
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료