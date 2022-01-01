회사 디렉토리
Credit Karma
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Credit Karma 연봉

Credit Karma의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 비즈니스 운영 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $99,500에서 상위 끝에서 제품 관리자 에 대한 $727,714까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Credit Karma. 마지막 업데이트: 8/8/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer I $146K
Software Engineer II $203K
Software Engineer III $242K
Software Engineer IV $325K
Senior Software Engineer I $398K
Senior Software Engineer II $350K
Staff Software Engineer I $525K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Product Manager $188K
Senior Product Manager $321K
Staff Product Manager $478K
Associate Director $528K
Director $728K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
Median $489K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

58 9
58 9
마케팅
Median $273K
데이터 과학자
Median $280K
제품 디자이너
Median $447K
비즈니스 분석가
Median $200K
기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $285K
사업 개발
Median $224K
비즈니스 운영
$99.5K
데이터 과학 관리자
$334K
제품 디자인 관리자
$561K
프로그램 관리자
$154K
채용 담당자
$117K
영업
$408K
사이버 보안 분석가
$219K
솔루션 아키텍트
$362K

데이터 아키텍트

Cloud Security Architect

직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


베스팅 일정

25%

1

25%

2

25%

3

25%

4

주식 유형
RSU

Credit Karma에서 RSUs는 4년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (25.00% 매년)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (6.25% 분기별)

  • 25% 의 베스팅 기간 4th- (6.25% 분기별)

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

Levels.fyi 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻고, 더 많은 것을 배우세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

Credit Karma에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 제품 관리자 at the Director level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $727,714입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Credit Karma에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $321,045입니다.

추천 채용

    Credit Karma에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Remitly
  • Two Sigma
  • Gemini
  • BitMEX
  • Okcoin
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료