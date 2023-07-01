회사 디렉토리
Coil
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Coil에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Coil, founded in 2018, offers a new business model for the Web by allowing creators, publishers, and platforms to monetize their content easily. It provides an alternative to advertising and subscription models by using Web Monetization to stream micropayments in real time. In collaboration with Mozilla and Creative Commons, Coil launched the $100 million Grant for the Web in 2019 to promote open and inclusive standards in Web Monetization. Additionally, Coil invested $20 million in Imgur, a popular entertainment platform with a large user base.

    https://coil.com
    웹사이트
    2018
    설립 연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Coil에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Tesla
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료