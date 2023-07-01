회사 디렉토리
COI Energy Services
    회사 정보

    COI Energy is a digital energy management company that aims to reduce energy waste in buildings and repurpose it for positive use. They offer a comprehensive approach to energy waste reduction, including optimizing energy behaviors and monetizing energy asset flexibility. COI is technology and vendor neutral, prioritizing the success of their clients. Their platform allows clients to buy, sell, and gift energy capacity to improve building performance, reduce emissions, and support energy insecure communities.

    http://www.coienergyservices.com
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립 연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

