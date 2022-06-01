회사 디렉토리
CLEAR
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

CLEAR 연봉

CLEAR의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 영업 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $6,651에서 상위 끝에서 소프트웨어 엔지니어 에 대한 $267,591까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. CLEAR. 마지막 업데이트: 8/4/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer II $217K
Senior Software Engineer $268K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

제품 관리자
Median $250K
기술 프로그램 관리자
Median $200K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

54 9
54 9
비즈니스 운영 관리자
$72.4K
고객 서비스
$42K
데이터 과학자
$201K
마케팅
$121K
제품 디자이너
$189K
채용 담당자
$191K
영업
$6.7K
사이버 보안 분석가
$113K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


베스팅 일정

20%

1

30%

2

50%

3

주식 유형
RSU

CLEAR에서 RSUs는 3년 베스팅 일정에 따릅니다:

  • 20% 의 베스팅 기간 1st- (20.00% 매년)

  • 30% 의 베스팅 기간 2nd- (30.00% 매년)

  • 50% 의 베스팅 기간 3rd- (50.00% 매년)

질문이 있으신가요? 커뮤니티에 물어보세요.

Levels.fyi 커뮤니티를 방문하여 다양한 회사의 직원들과 소통하고, 커리어 팁을 얻고, 더 많은 것을 배우세요.

지금 방문하기!

자주 묻는 질문

CLEAR에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 소프트웨어 엔지니어 at the Senior Software Engineer level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $267,591입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
CLEAR에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $190,196입니다.

추천 채용

    CLEAR에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • T-Mobile
  • Root Insurance
  • Harmonic
  • Aruba
  • Visa
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료