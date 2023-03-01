회사 디렉토리
City of Seattle
City of Seattle 연봉

City of Seattle의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 기술 프로그램 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $96,361에서 상위 끝에서 전기 엔지니어 에 대한 $201,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. City of Seattle. 마지막 업데이트: 8/3/2025

$160K

비즈니스 운영 관리자
$172K
비즈니스 분석가
$161K
토목 엔지니어
$127K

전기 엔지니어
$201K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$134K
프로그램 관리자
$105K
프로젝트 관리자
$153K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$152K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$96.4K
자주 묻는 질문

Највише плаћена улога пријављена у City of Seattle је 전기 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level са годишњом укупном компензацијом од $201,000. Ово укључује основну плату, као и евентуалну компензацију у акцијама и бонусе.
Медијана годишње укупне компензације пријављене у City of Seattle је $152,235.

기타 자료