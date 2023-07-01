회사 디렉토리
CEL-SCI
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • CEL-SCI에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    CEL-SCI Corporation is a biotechnology company that focuses on developing immune systems for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its lead product, Multikine, has completed a Phase 3 clinical trial for head and neck cancer. The company is also working on a T-cell modulation process called LEAPS technology, which stimulates the immune system to fight various infections and diseases. Additionally, CEL-SCI is developing product candidates for rheumatoid arthritis treatment. The company was founded in 1983 and is based in Vienna, Virginia.

    http://www.cel-sci.com
    웹사이트
    1983
    설립 연도
    31
    직원 수
    $1M-$10M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      CEL-SCI에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Apple
    • Tesla
    • Coinbase
    • Spotify
    • Microsoft
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료