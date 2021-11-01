회사 디렉토리
Cedar
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록
주요 인사이트
  • Cedar에 대한 독특하고 유용한 정보(예: 면접 팁, 팀 선택, 독특한 문화 등)를 제공해주세요.
    • 회사 정보

    Cedar’s mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. Cedar is fulfilling this mission by addressing the root cause of affordability in healthcare: insufficient access to the information and resources necessary to pay a healthcare bill.

    Leveraging 200+ integrations with ecosystem partners, Cedar has built a unique, innovative platform that simplifies the fragmented reality of healthcare billing in a convenient, simple user experience—all powered by data science and interactive design.

    cedar.com
    웹사이트
    2016
    설립 연도
    400
    직원 수
    $100M-$250M
    예상 수익
    본사

    검증된 급여를 받은 편지함에서 확인하세요

    검증된 오퍼 구독하기 오퍼.이메일로 보상 세부 내역을 받으실 수 있습니다. 더 알아보기

    이 사이트는 reCAPTCHA로 보호되며 Google의 개인정보처리방침 서비스 약관 이 적용됩니다.

    추천 채용

      Cedar에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

    관련 회사

    • Kyruus
    • Redox
    • medCPU
    • Updox
    • Proofpoint
    • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

    기타 자료