회사 디렉토리
Broadridge
여기서 근무하시나요? 귀사 등록

Broadridge 연봉

Broadridge의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 투자 은행가 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $2,545에서 상위 끝에서 법률 에 대한 $378,100까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Broadridge. 마지막 업데이트: 8/6/2025

$160K

제대로 된 보상을 받으세요

저희는 수천 건의 오퍼를 협상했으며, 정기적으로 $30K+(때로는 $300K+)의 인상액을 달성하고 있습니다.급여 협상하기 또는 귀하의 이력서 검토 실제 전문가인 매일 이 업무를 수행하는 채용 담당자에게 맡기세요.

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Software Engineer $85.3K
Senior Software Engineer $111K
Lead Software Engineer $143K

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

회계사
$323K
비즈니스 분석가
$13.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

56 9
56 9
기업 개발
$274K
고객 서비스
$112K
데이터 과학 관리자
$194K
데이터 과학자
$159K
재무 분석가
$59.7K
투자 은행가
$2.5K
법률
$378K
프로젝트 관리자
$96.7K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$261K
솔루션 아키텍트
$57.4K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$36.1K
직무를 찾을 수 없나요?

모든 급여는 다음에서 검색하세요. 보상 페이지 또는 급여 추가 페이지 잠금을 해제하는 데 도움이 됩니다.


자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at Broadridge is 법률 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $378,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadridge is $111,797.

추천 채용

    Broadridge에 대한 추천 채용 정보가 없습니다

관련 회사

  • Affirma
  • Merrill Lynch
  • AIG
  • BNY Mellon
  • KeyBank
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 자료