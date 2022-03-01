회사 디렉토리
Bombardier
Bombardier 연봉

Bombardier의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 프로젝트 관리자 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $37,279에서 상위 끝에서 솔루션 아키텍트 에 대한 $96,814까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. Bombardier. 마지막 업데이트: 8/3/2025

$160K

비즈니스 분석가
Median $54.5K
전기 엔지니어
$67.2K
하드웨어 엔지니어
$54.9K

마케팅
$53.9K
기계 엔지니어
$45.5K
프로젝트 관리자
$37.3K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$68.6K
솔루션 아키텍트
$96.8K
기술 프로그램 관리자
$53.4K
자주 묻는 질문

Bombardier에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 솔루션 아키텍트 at the Common Range Average level이며, 연간 총 보상은 $96,814입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Bombardier에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $54,477입니다.

