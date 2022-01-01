회사 디렉토리
BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas 연봉

BNP Paribas의 급여 범위는 하위 끝에서 고객 서비스 에 대한 연간 총 보상 $1,421에서 상위 끝에서 투자 은행가 에 대한 $248,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 {{company}}의 현직 및 전직 직원으로부터 익명으로 검증된 연봉을 수집합니다. BNP Paribas. 마지막 업데이트: 8/3/2025

$160K

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $56.8K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

데이터 엔지니어

DevOps 엔지니어

데이터 과학자
Median $68.2K

정량적 연구원

프로젝트 관리자
Median $45.6K

투자 은행가
Median $248K
회계사
$2.9K
비즈니스 운영
$91.2K
비즈니스 분석가
$56.3K
사업 개발
$84.2K
고객 서비스
$1.4K
데이터 분석가
$26.1K
재무 분석가
$18.5K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$7.8K
경영 컨설턴트
$169K
제품 디자이너
$29.7K
프로그램 관리자
$37.3K
영업
$46.1K
사이버 보안 분석가
$117K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 관리자
$56.8K
솔루션 아키텍트
$143K

데이터 아키텍트

총 보상
$84.2K
UX 연구원
$80.4K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$155K
자주 묻는 질문

BNP Paribas에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 투자 은행가이며, 연간 총 보상은 $248,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
BNP Paribas에서 보고된 연간 총 보상 중간값은 $56,787입니다.

기타 자료